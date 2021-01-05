EXPLAINER: How do I know when to get my 2nd vaccine shot?

NEW YORK (AP) — The first COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. require two shots taken weeks apart, and you’ll be given a record card so you know when to go back for the second dose. Providers should also have a record of your first shot and will report the information to existing local immunization registries. So if you go to another part of town for your second shot, the pharmacy or clinic could look up the details of your first. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also plans to collect and de-identify data to track vaccination efforts. It says it will protect the data, but some states still opted to share de-identified information.