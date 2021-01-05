Islands of floating waste clog rivers in Balkans

VISEGRAD, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Islands of waste are floating down some of the most beautiful rivers in the Balkans, causing an environmental emergency and endangering a regional power plant. Plastic bottles, wooden planks, rusty barrels and other garbage that have been swept away from landfills in the area, have clogged the Drina river near the eastern Bosnian town of Visegrad. Further upstream, the Drina tributaries in Montenegro, Serbia and Bosnia are carrying more waste after swelling during winter. The Balkan nations have poor waste management and tons of garbage routinely end up in rivers. A broken barrier this week caused a massive congestion.