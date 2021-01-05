Jokic, Nuggets regroup to rally past Timberwolves 123-116

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 13 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter after losing his cool earlier in the game, and the Denver Nuggets scrambled late to beat Minnesota 123-116 for their 10th straight win over the Timberwolves. Jokic shook off two second-quarter technical fouls to lead the Nuggets to the comeback victory. He also had 15 rebounds. Will Barton added 20 points for the Nuggets. They squandered an 18-point lead in the first half and later fell behind by eight. Denver went on a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter to take control. D’Angelo Russell scored 33 points and Juancho Hernangomez added 25 against his former team. It was the fifth straight loss for the Timberwolves.