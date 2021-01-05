Massachusetts lawmaker wants to name official state dinosaur

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts state lawmaker is asking for the public’s help to select an official state dinosaur. State Rep. Jack Lewis tweeted Monday that he plans on filing the legislation on Jan. 15, adding that the effort is a good way for children to learn about the legislative process. But first, the Framingham Democrat is asking residents to select from one two dinosaur species discovered in Massachusetts. Podokesaurus holyokensis was first discovered near Mount Holyoke in 1910. Anchisaurus polyzelus was discovered in 1855 in Springfield. He says paleontologists have served as consultants for the project.