Niger has 3 days of mourning over deadly attack

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Niger will hold three days of national mourning after an attack on two villages in the nation’s southwest that killed more than 100 civilians, the government said. After an emergency meeting of the Cabinet called by President Mahamadou Issoufou late Monday, the government said it was also working to strengthen security in the area of the attacks near the border with Mali and will provide support to those living there. The attacks that killed more than 100 civilians in the western villages of Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye took place on the same day that Niger announced that presidential elections would go to a second round on Feb. 21. The attacks are among the deadliest in Niger and come on the heels of several others.