Rochester trampoline park owners say they have been forgotten as gyms reopen

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Air Insanity in Rochester has been struggling because of pandemic shutdowns, and the owners said they are running out of hope.

Trampoline parks were originally categorized with the gyms. But in December, the Minnesota government moved them to the "venue" category. That means they were not allowed to open when gyms reopened. The owners of Air Insanity said they have gotten no information on when they may be able to reopen, or why they were recategorized in the first place.

Air Insanity Owner Katrina Pulham said the last few months have been heartbreaking. She said the governor remembered to shut them down, but now he's forgetting about them when it comes to state funding, as trampoline parks were not included in the latest relief bill.

Pulham said in order for trampoline parks to be added, lawmakers need to draft a brand new bill that includes them. The process can be a lengthy and complicated.

"This second shutdown has been harder than the first," Pulham said. "With the the first, we all had savings accounts. We had plans and we were working through things. There was help from the state. This time around, there is zero help. We are completely shutdown. There are no takeout options in a trampoline park. There are no options besides gift cards and people aren't buying them because they think we're not gonna make it."

Pulham said at this point, she and her husband are just trying to survive. She said she doesn't know how they are going to pay rent next month. She's reached out to state and local leaders, but she hasn't gotten answers.

She said they have an extensive cleaning regimen, and they've never had an outbreak traced back to the park. There are only six trampoline parks in Minnesota. Pulham said when they were open, they allowed fewer than 25% capacity in.

"If gyms, pools and rock climbing places can be open, we should be able to be, too," Pulham said. "It just doesn't make any sense."