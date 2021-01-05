RPS board decides on next learning model for district, parents frustrated

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Public Schools Board met to discuss how to resume classes following the holidays.

The decision late Tuesday night is for Pre-K through Grade 5 to return to hybrid learning Jan. 19 with a rolling start. Grades 6-12 will function under a distance learning plus plan.

Gov. Walz's latest plans included the ability for schools to decide on in-person learning no earlier than January 18th but that the official dates back are up to each district.

As for what comes next, the board discussed options but did not make a decision.

One parent we spoke with said kids need to be back.

"My concern is that they've been out of school now for such a long period of time," said RPS parent of three Erin Jensen. "We have several medical bodies as well as our governor who are directing schools saying 'our children are safe to return and we need to make it a priority getting them back to the classroom.'"

Jensen said that since the switch back to distance learning, requirements have gone up and now her kids are looking at computer screens for six to seven hours per day.

Jensen and her husband are both Tier-1 workers and said that this has been a strain on them.

"Distance learning is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do as a parent."

Jensen went on to say her kids have had a toll taken on them with not getting the social interaction nor the proper instruction they need, causing them to have more breakdowns and making schooling harder.