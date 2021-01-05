Russia and West clash over Syria chemical weapons sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Syria and close ally Russia has clashed with the U.S. and other nations over a Western initiative to suspend Syria’s voting rights in the global chemical weapons watchdog for failing to provide details of three chemical attacks in 2017. Investigators have blamed the attacks on the Syrian government, which denies the allegation. The confrontation in the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday foreshadowed a showdown when the 193 member states of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons meet in April to consider a French-drafted measure on behalf of 46 countries to suspend Syria’s “rights and privileges” in the body.