Start location changed for scaled-back Iditarod

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — There’s another change for this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Construction at the normal start location in the Alaska community of Willow is moving race’s kickoff spot about 7 miles west to a year-round landing that provides access to area lakes. This comes after the race was shortened by about 140 miles over pandemic concerns. Instead of finishing in Nome, the 54 mushers in the race will instead make a loop, with the start and finish all planned at Deshka Landing. The race starts March 7. Normally a ceremonial start is held the day before in Anchorage. However, the Iditarod says it’s working with Anchorage officials and “will provide updates as they arise.”