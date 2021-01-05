Stewartville Tigers Boys’ Basketball Team Embraces Protocols for Upcoming Season

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Stewartville Tigers look to build off a Section 1AA Championship appearance from a year ago.

The Tigers are led by Michigan signee Will Tschetter. The 6-9 forward led the state in scoring last year at 34.4 points per game.

Were this a normal year, the Tigers would be well into the regular season.

After the MSHSL delayed the start of the season, the team is happy for the chance to suit up this year -- even if it means playing with a mask.

"Personally, I don't feel like it's that much different," Tschetter said. "A lot of us, if we do get tired, may put it under our nose just for a little bit and then we'll put it right back up, but for the most part we're just excited to be back out here and ready to play no matter what."

"Probably tougher to breathe, but it's better than not being able to play," said Stewartville Head Coach Adam Girtman. "We'll take these precautions. We're able to play. It's different; the protocols, the wiping the balls, the hand sanitizer, but it's worth it."