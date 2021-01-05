The Latest: 60% of Ga. voters say party control is top issue

(AP) A new poll shows 6 in 10 voters in Georgia say Senate party control was the single most important factor in their vote for senator.

That’s according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 3,600 voters in Georgia.

Tuesday’s two runoff elections in the state will decide the balance of the Senate.

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is facing Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Sen. David Perdue is going up against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

In the November general election, AP VoteCast showed 53% of voters in Georgia considered party control the top factor.

Democrats must win both seats to take control of the Senate. Republicans just need to win one.