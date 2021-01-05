Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 61, South Sioux City, Neb. 54
Edgewood-Colesburg 69, Central City 26
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, CAM, Anita 61, OT
Harrisburg, S.D. 67, Western Christian 48
Iowa City High 53, Iowa City Liberty High School 37
Iowa Falls-Alden 36, Roland-Story, Story City 34
Pleasant Valley 65, Clinton 32
West Monona 51, Trinity Christian High School 47
Yankton, S.D. 72, Sioux City, East 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Des Moines, Hoover vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 57, Carlisle 45
Ankeny Centennial 57, Ankeny 41
Aplington-Parkersburg 45, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 39
Bellevue 56, Camanche 23
Bishop Garrigan 64, Forest City 24
Boyden-Hull 34, MOC-Floyd Valley 25
Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Iowa City West 49
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 42
Cedar Rapids, Washington 36, Linn-Mar, Marion 33
Central City 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 45
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 64, George-Little Rock 33
Colfax-Mingo 44, Sigourney 33
Creston 71, Clarinda 28
Davis County, Bloomfield 49, Clarke, Osceola 47
Des Moines Christian 65, Ogden 9
Des Moines, North 53, Ottumwa 32
Dike-New Hartford 60, Union Community, LaPorte City 19
Fremont Mills, Tabor 54, Griswold 24
Gilbert 71, Bondurant Farrar 64
Glidden-Ralston 49, Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
H-L-V, Victor 59, Tri-County, Thornburg 25
Harrisburg, S.D. 56, Western Christian 42
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 67, Harris-Lake Park 17
Humboldt 38, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37
Indianola 55, Grinnell 51
Iowa City High 53, Iowa City Liberty High School 37
Lynnville-Sully 57, Belle Plaine 45
Mason City 85, Marshalltown 22
Moulton-Udell 52, Ankeny Christian Academy 24
Newell-Fonda 76, Spencer 43
Newman Catholic, Mason City 43, Central Springs 36
Nodaway Valley 64, Mount Ayr 44
North Fayette Valley 73, West Central, Maynard 48
Norwalk 49, Newton 42
Osage 64, Rockford 10
Pella Christian 52, Dallas Center-Grimes 34
Pleasant Valley 57, Clinton 22
Saint Ansgar 67, Northwood-Kensett 24
Sheldon 52, Rock Valley 49
Solon 62, West Delaware, Manchester 31
South Central Calhoun 56, OA-BCIG 45
Southeast Polk 61, Urbandale 23
Springville 66, Starmont 16
Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Hudson 54
Treynor 58, Tri-Center, Neola 38
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62, Postville 17
Underwood 58, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 52
Webster City 53, Greene County 18
West Burlington 53, Van Buren, Keosauqua 42
West Fork, Sheffield 58, North Butler, Greene 34
West Lyon, Inwood 45, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42
Wilton 47, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 45
Winterset 62, Perry 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baxter vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ppd.
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction vs. Winfield-Mount Union, ccd.
Des Moines, Hoover vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt, ccd.
Spirit Lake vs. PAC-LM, ppd. to Jan 11th.
___
