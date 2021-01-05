Venezuela’s socialists take control of once-defiant congress

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Nicolás Maduro was set to extend his grip on power Tuesday as the ruling socialist party prepared to assume the leadership of Venezuela’s congress. Maduro’s allies swept legislative elections last month boycotted by the opposition and denounced as a sham by the U.S. and several other foreign governments. While the vote was marred by anemically low turnout, it nonetheless seemed to relegate into irrelevancy the U.S.-backed opposition led by lawmaker Juan Guaidó.