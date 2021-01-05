Wisconsin city braces for protest as charging decision looms

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin city is bracing for another round of protests as prosecutors prepare to announce whether they'll charge a white police officer who shot a Black man and left him paralyzed.

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey opened fire on Jacob Blake in August after responding to a domestic dispute. The shooting triggered several nights of protests. Some of the demonstrations turned violent, with an Illinois teen opening fire on three people, killing two of them.

Prosecutors are expected to announce whether they'll charge Sheskey any day. Gov. Tony Evers has activated the National Guard. Blake's family says they don't think Sheskey will be charged and people need to "make noise."