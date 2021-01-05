Witnesses say 20 are killed in an airstrike in central Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Witnesses say at least 20 people have been killed in central Mali in an airstrike that hit a group of civilians taking part in a wedding celebration. A man wounded in the strike told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Islamic extremists also had been in the area at the time of the attack on Sunday. He said the jihadists had confronted the wedding party and told the men to separate from the women just before the airstrike. There was no immediate comment from the French military, which carries out operations in central Mali against extremists.