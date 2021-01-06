A moment in America, unimaginable but perhaps inevitable

It was a real-time breaking and entering the likes of which the republic has never seen. The U.S. Capitol was overrun by violent supporters of Donald Trump, who exhorted them to march on the domed building as lawmakers inside were carrying out their Constitutional duty by certifying his electoral defeat. The proceedings were quickly abandoned as the mob smashed windows, marched through hallways and rummaged through lawmakers’ desks. This was not “the peaceful transfer of power” so lionized by the American tradition. The United States seemed at risk of becoming the very kind of country it has so often insisting it was helping: a fragile democracy.