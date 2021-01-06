UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, woman and child found safe

UPDATE 5:25 p.m.: The Minnesota BCA says the woman and child have been found safe.

The Amber Alert has been canceled.

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued an Amber Alert for a 2 to 3-year-old girl abducted in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a suspect identified as 28-year-old Jafaria Listenbee, forced a 24-year-old woman and the girl into a blue 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander. The vehicle's license plate number is CCG372.

They were last seen near 2001 Grand Street NE in Minneapolis at about 3:45 p.m.

The girl has curly black hair and was wearing a pink jacket. Her name is not known at this time.

The woman weighs about 110 lbs., has black hair and was wearing a gray shirt and black sweatpants. Her name is also not known at this time.

Listenbee weighs about 200 lbs., has short black hair and was wearing a red jacket.