Twitter suspends Trump amid Capitol violence

(AP) — In an unprecedented step, Twitter suspended the account of President Donald Trump for 12 hours Wednesday after he repeatedly posted false accusations about the integrity of the election and threatened him with a permanent ban.

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube earlier in the day removed a short video Trump posted in which he urged supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol to “go home” while at the same repeating false attacks about the presidential election.

YouTube said it has also removed the video, although it could still be found on the service Wednesday afternoon.