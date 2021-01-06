California hospitals prepping for grim COVID-19 choices

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California hospitals struggling with a skyrocketing coronavirus surge are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds. The state reported its second-highest number of daily coronavirus deaths Wednesday with 459 lives lost, with more than a quarter-million new COVID-19 cases reported each week. The virus is raging out of control across the nation in the wake of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings that authorities say vastly spread infections. Only Arizona tops California in cases per resident. In Los Angeles County, Methodist Hospital of Southern California convened an in-house triage team to decide how to distribute resources, although it isn’t yet rationing care.