COMING UP: Walz to announce looser restrictions on indoor dining (2 p.m.)

Watching on our news app? Click here to view the live video!

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- After COVID-19 related restrictions lasted through the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's holidays, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to announce the next steps in the state's response on Wednesday.

At 2 p.m., Walz is scheduled to announce announce "a loosening of restrictions on indoor dining and other settings," according to a news release from his office.

You can watch the announcement live on KTTC and on our website.