House member says she's drawing up Articles of Impeachment against President Trump
(WREX) — A member of the U.S. House of Representatives says their drawing up Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th District, said on Twitter: “We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”
Rep. Omar’s tweet comes the same day as supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol. For the latest on that, click here.