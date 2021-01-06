Justice Department says it’s been affected by Russian hack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says about 3% of its email accounts could be compromised as part of a massive breach of federal government agencies that U.S. officials have linked to Russia. No classified systems are believed to have been affected, according to a statement from Justice Department spokesman Marc Raimondi. The statement did not identify who the potentially compromised email accounts may belong to. And it’s not immediately clear whether the intrusion at the Justice Department and other agencies included access to data other than email because Microsoft’s Office 365 includes multiple document-sharing and collaborative components.