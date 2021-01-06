Local teens organize drive to collect feminine hygiene products for those in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Discussion of menstrual cycles and other feminine hygiene needs is sometimes stigmatized, even in in today's modern world. What some people don't realize is that some women go without basic hygiene products due to poverty.

Seeing classmates and other women in the community struggle to meet basic hygiene needs, John Marshall junior Reese Rutherford, along with her classmates Calleah Nelson and Madilyn Salveson decided to start a "Her Drive" to collect feminine hygiene items, bras and soap for those in need.

"It's already hard to focus when you don't have the products you need to have a good day at school," Rutherford said. "I feel if I provide my classmates with these products then they can have a better school experience, and it will inspire everyone in Rochester to not see feminine products as just a given. It's something people struggle with."

There are "Her Drive" collection bins at 125 Live and at Forager Brewery. The students are working on setting up other collection sites. Items collected will go to area high schools and programs that help people at-risk. Donations will be accepted through Feb. 15.

For more information, contact Reese at pinkreese@gmail.com.