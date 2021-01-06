Mexico to ask help to get vaccines for migrants in US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico says it has been trying to get help from non-profit groups or the U.S. government to get coronavirus vaccines for Mexican migrants working in the United States. Mexico’s point-man for the pandemic said Wednesday that Mexico cannot send vaccines to the United States. And Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell says that attempts to work through civic groups have not been successful, because only health authorities have access to vaccines at this point. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says Mexico will keep trying “because it is a universal right.” Migrants without documents often have trouble accessing health services in the U.S.