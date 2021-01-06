Minnesota Trump supporters protest in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Wednesday, protesters took to the State Capitol in support of President Donald Trump.

The protest occurred following violent protests at the U.S. Capitol earlier Wednesday.

Protesters outside the State Capitol

In St. Paul, more than 2,000 people rallied on the capitol lawn and then gathered at the governor's mansion.

KTTC asked one supporter, how she felt about the protests that started in Washington, D.C. She felt it was, "time."

Dawn Marks

"We have been pushed. I'm from way up North. You poke that bear it's gonna come back at ya and they poked us enough. We're not stupid, we all saw the fraud. Not one of you can sit here and tell me you did not see the fraud," said Dawn Marks, a Trump supporter.

The group also protested against Gov. Tim Walz's COVID-19 restrictions.

"This is our country. I have the right to decide how my health should be taken care of. Some guy sitting in a big ole mansion that I paid for, who is not a doctor, and not my doctor. Has no right to tell me how to care for myself," she said.

Counter-protesters also picketed outside the governor's residence. Some argued with Trump supporters, but both groups were peaceful.

Jenna Clayton, a counter-protester, shared a message to the president's supporters.

Jenna Clayton

"The people that are protesting right now, I mean Hey freedom of speech but at the same time, look at how you guys were in the summer when people were protesting and rioting and look how you are being now. You are being really hypocritical," she said.

The Minnesota State Patrol and St. Paul Police Department monitored the protests. At last check, there were no arrests.