Native American land activist Carrie Dann dies in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Native American land rights activist, Nevada rancher and longtime Western Shoshone Nation leader Carrie Dann has died. Dann and her younger sister Mary Dann, who died in 2005, fought the federal government for decades over ownership of ancestral lands in central Nevada. A family friend and lawyer said Wednesday she died Saturday at home of natural causes with family members near. She was born in 1932 in Crescent Valley and was believed to be in her late 80s. Carrie Dann helped lead opposition to northern Nevada mining, shipping nuclear waste to the Yucca Mountain site in southern Nevada, and nuclear weapons testing.