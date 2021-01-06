Park and vote: New Hampshire House holds drive-in session

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — It’s closer to bumper-to-bumper than the usual shoulder-to-shoulder for members of the New Hampshire House, who are convening in their cars instead of the Statehouse. Since the pandemic began, the 400-member House has met indoors in an ice arena and outside on an athletic field. But after House Speaker Dick Hinch died of COVID-19 a week after being sworn in during the Dec. 2 outdoor gathering, Republican House leaders scheduled a drive-in movie style session to elect his replacement and adopt rules for the next two years. Democrats have unsuccessfully pushed for fully remote sessions.