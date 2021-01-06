Senate rejects challenge to Biden Arizona win

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Senate has overwhelmingly turned aside a challenge to President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Arizona, guaranteeing the result will stand.

The objection to the results in Arizona -- spearheaded by Rep. Paul Gosar and Sen. Ted Cruz -- was rejected 93-6 on Wednesday night.

All votes in favor came from Republicans, but after violent protesters mobbed the Capitol earlier Wednesday a number of GOP senators who had planned to support the objection reversed course.

The Republicans raised the objection based on false claims pushed by President Donald Trump and others of issues with the vote in Arizona, which were repeatedly dismissed in Arizona's courts and by the state's election officials.

Before the vote, Sen. Lindsey Graham said a commission to examine the 2020 election is not a proper next step and affirmed that Joe Biden is the "legitimate president of the United States."

Graham, a South Carolina Republican and longtime ally of President Donald Trump, called it a "uniquely bad idea to delay this election," referencing the commission idea proposed by his fellow South Carolina Republican, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

Graham says, "Count me out. Enough is enough."

Graham said that "if you're a conservative," the idea that Vice President Mike Pence could reverse the results of the election, as President Donald Trump had urged him to do, was "the most offensive concept in the world."