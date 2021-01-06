‘TURNING THE DIAL’: Minnesota governor discusses looser restrictions on hospitality industry

(KTTC) -- On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz's announcement gave good news to Minnesota's bars and restaurants.

They can reopen for indoor dining starting Monday. However, they can open only at 50% capacity and must stop serving at 10 p.m.

Walz said the dial has been turned forward, but the state is at a critical point moving forward.

"There was one point in a couple days in December when Minnesota had the highest infection rates in the world and our hospitals were approaching 98% capacity," the governor said. "Through a lot of hard work, planning and sacrifice by Minnesotans, everyone who needed a bed got one."

Now with a slower spread of COVID-19, restrictions are loosening.

"We get our economy back. We start getting back into these wonderful places that are far more than places to grab a hamburger," Walz said. "It's where all the important things in our life happen, from anniversaries to birthdays and just great times."

Walz is optimistic life could eventually go back to normal.

"Almost 100,000 or more as we speak today have been vaccinated," he said. "Those are our frontline nurses, our long-term care, our folks that are most vulnerable. That's only accelerating. We got notice yesterday that we'll receive another 66,000 doses by Monday. It will continue on."

However, he urges Minnesotans to continue to follow health guidelines so people can return to their lives sooner.

"That keeps your local bar and restaurant open, your school open, your hospital capacity under and we know that the data supports it strongly," Walz said.

The governor and health officials know another spike is largely dependent on Minnesotans' behavior.

"Our restaurants can do this. They can do this safely," Walz said. "The health data supports them on this. Let's not let it get back up again."

The max capacity for gyms are also being increased. Find the full list of changes here.

Despite lower numbers, Walz reminds Minnesotans these case numbers are still higher than in the summer. More than 2,600 cases and 67 deaths in the state were reported on Wednesday.