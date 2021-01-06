U.S Capitol Riots: KTTC Political Analyst says many things led to rioting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The world watched as riots took over the United States Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, on the day where the presidential election Electoral College results were to be certified.

Rochester Community and Technical College History Instructor Chad Israelson said the Georgia runoff election results swinging Senate control to the Democrats is adding to the impact of the day.

"You have a split, and it would be 50/50, but Kamala Harris then can cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate," Israelson said.

Even before the protest-turned-riot at the Capitol, many lawmakers including Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, were calling for a peaceful transition.

"He needs to go out in the way that every president had gone out, and that's a peaceful transition of power," Klobuchar said.

With inauguration just around the corner, Israelson said what happens next remains up in the air.

Both President Trump and President-elect Biden spoke to the rioters, asking for peace.