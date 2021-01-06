UK judge to decide on bail for WikiLeaks’ imprisoned Assange

LONDON (AP) — A British judge is set to decide whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be released from the prison where he has been held for more than a year and a half as he fights extradition to the United States. Assange has been detained at London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison since April 2019, when he was arrested for skipping bail during a separate legal battle. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser will preside over a bail hearing two days after she rejected an American request to send Assange to the U.S. to face espionage charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. The judge said Assange is likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.