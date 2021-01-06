US human rights lawyer arrested in Hong Kong granted bail

HONG KONG (AP) — An American human rights lawyer who was detained in Hong Kong with scores of democracy activists and supporters as part of a sweeping crackdown has been granted bail. John Clancey, who works at a law firm, was one of 53 people arrested Wednesday under the national security law over their participation in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities say was part of a plan to paralyze the government and subvert state power. The mass arrests were the largest move against Hong Kong’s democracy movement since Beijing imposed the law last June to quell dissent in the semi-autonomous territory following months of anti-government protests. The arrests drew condemnation from the international community, including the U.S. and the European Union.