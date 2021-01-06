Skip to Content

Week 17 scoring bonanza caps record-setting season

New
1:45 am Minnesota news from the Associated Press

The Week 17 scoring bonanza provided the perfect finish to a record-setting season on offense. Teams combined for 100 touchdowns in the final week of the season for the second-most in NFL history in a single week, behind only the 104 scored in Week 14 of the 2013 season. That helped finish off the highest-scoring season in NFL history with the 24.8 point per game average topping the previous mark of 23.4 in 2013 and the AFL record of 24.5 in 1961.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content