Woman charged for stealing $10K dog from Houston-area shop

HOUSTON (AP) — Court records show a woman was charged with aggravated robbery for allegedly stealing a $10,000 bulldog from a Houston-area pet shop. Royshana King is accused of snatching the dog on Nov. 4 from Bully Kamp, a family-owned specialty pet supply store near Aldine, Texas, about 14 miles north of Houston. Harris County court documents show 21-year-old King was arrested and charged last Wednesday with aggravated robbery involving a deadly weapon. An employee, Alize James, chased the woman and the man who sped off with the 7-month old dog. James told the Houston Chronicle she ended up on the hood of the car during the chase because the man driving tried to run her over.