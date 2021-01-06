Woman pleads guilty to faking cancer, collecting donations

NORTHWOOD, Iowa (KTTC) -- A woman from Northwood, Iowa pleaded guilty to charges related to faking a cancer diagnosis.

Jennifer Mikesell pleaded guilty on Monday to ongoing criminal conduct.

She was given a suspended sentence of 25 years in prison.

Mikesell told people that she was being treated for cancer and collected multiple donations from area charities.

Court documents show that Mikesell forged doctors notes claiming she received treatment at Mayo Clinic.