World leaders express shock at storming of US Capitol

World leaders are condemning the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Leaders expressed shock at the chaos that unfolded Wednesday in a country they once relied upon for global leadership. Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain called images of the violence “disgraceful scenes.” Other European allies were similarly appalled and described the events as an attack on American democracy. Some singled out Trump for harsh criticism. Turkey, a NATO ally that has sometimes been at odds with Washington, also voiced concern.