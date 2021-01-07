4 Minnesota GOP lawmakers silent on blame for Capitol siege

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The four Republicans in Minnesota’s congressional delegation split on whether to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.

But they remained silent Thursday on whether President Donald Trump and other GOP leaders bear any blame for the violence at the U.S. Capitol that interrupted the proceedings.

Congressman Jim Hagedorn did condemn the violence in a series of tweets Wednesday.

THREAD: Many times, since being elected to Congress, I have voiced support for lawful protest, and have strongly condemned acts of violence and anarchy, routinely perpetrated by leftist activists. 1/5 — Congressman Jim Hagedorn (@RepHagedorn) January 6, 2021

Minnesota DFLers held little back on a day when top Democratic leaders called for Trump’s removal from office.

Rep. Dean Phillips implored Congress to stay in session to consider impeaching Trump or invoking the Constitution's 25th Amendment to remove him.

He also demanded the ouster of those responsible for the security failure at the Capitol.