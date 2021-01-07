Clouds and fog linger in the area as we head into the weekend

Clouds with morning fog today

Even though a large area of high pressure is settling into the region from the northeast today, we're still expecting a generally gray weather picture for our Thursday as a thick layer of moisture remains trapped in the lower part of the atmosphere keeping clouds in the area with some spots of fog for the morning hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s this afternoon which is just a few degrees colder than recent days. That's still a handful of degrees warmer than the seasonal average, and as winds will be rather light, wind chill values will be close to those actual temperatures.