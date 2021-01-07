Crews respond to a fire near Wasioja

NEAR WASIOJA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Fire crews responded to a structure fire on an unoccupied farm near Wasioja early Thursday morning.

Dodge Center Fire and Mantorville Fire arrived at the property near County Road 7 and County Road 16 around 4:30 a.m. Crews discovered an outbuilding on fire.

Dodge Center Fire Chief David Kenworthy said the building was approximately 60 feet by 60 feet and did not contain anything of value. He said the farm property is unoccupied. It took fire crews about two hours to extinguish the blaze.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.