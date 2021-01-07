Ethiopian army official confirms Eritrean troops in Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A senior Ethiopian military official has confirmed the presence of security forces from neighboring Eritrea in the deadly conflict in his country’s northern Tigray region. That contradicts the Ethiopian government’s denials. The United States last month said it believed Eritrean troops were active in Ethiopia and called it a “grave development.” People fleeing the Tigray region have alleged that Eritrean forces were involved in the fighting, even targeting and abducting Eritrean refugees from camps near the Eritrean border as well as scores of Tigray residents. The U.N. secretary-general has said Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister had “guaranteed” Eritrean forces had not entered Tigray.