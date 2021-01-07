Ex-NYPD sergeant charged with fraud in 9/11 collection scam

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York Police Department sergeant has surrendered to face charges alleging she told lies to cheat a fund set up to reimburse victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Sally Spinosa awaited an initial appearance Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Federal authorities said in a release that the 55-year-old Freehold, New Jersey, resident falsely claimed to have worked hundreds of hours in the recovery effort after the 2001 attacks. She was with the department from 1986 until July 2019 and was assigned to Staten Island in September 2011. Prosecutors say she claimed she worked long hours at the Fresh Kills Landfill on Staten Island. Her lawyer declined comment.