Israeli army: Paralyzed Palestinian shot in self-defense

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says an internal investigation found that soldiers acted in self-defense during an incident last week in which a Palestinian man was shot and left paralyzed. The 24-year-old Haron Abu Aram was left quadriplegic after he was shot in the neck on Saturday as Israeli troops clashed with Palestinians over the demolition of a building in a West Bank village. The military spokesperson’s unit said in a statement on Thursday that the preliminary inquiry found the Israeli soldiers “faced mortal threats while carrying out enforcement activities in the area of the village of At-Tuwani” and that a stray round hit Abu Aram.