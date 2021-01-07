Legends Bar and Grill announces it will not reopen

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester bar announced it has closed its doors amid restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legends Bar and Grill announced on Wednesday in a Facebook post that it will not be reopening with the other bars and restaurants in the state. This comes after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that indoor dining will be allowed to resume at 50% capacity on Monday.

"We anxiously waited to see what Governor Walz would say in his briefing today and if and when would we be allowed to reopen," Legends said in a Facebook post. "The announcement came just a couple days to late."

Legends said on Monday the business received an email from the City of Rochester, saying the lease would be terminated "in preparation of putting a development plan together for the property in which Legends sits."

The bar closed out the post by thanking customers and staff that have worked with the business over the past nine years.