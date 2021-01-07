Minnesota reports 2,004 more COVID-19 cases, 44 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Thursday that 44 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Twenty-three of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

Health officials said a total of 5,572 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. MDH said 3,576 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Thursday's update that another 2,004 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Sixty-nine of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 429,570 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 33,396 health care workers, the Department said. Health officials said 15,917 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

The Department also reported 42,049 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 5,803,829. MDH said about 3,041,891 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials said 408,510 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials also reported on Thursday that 91,174 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota. MDH said 7,913 of the people who were vaccinated were residents of Olmsted County. Find more information here.

MDH also said a total of 22,541 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,733 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

