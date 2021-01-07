Officials: Attacks in southern Afghanistan kill at least 11

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Officials say separate attacks in southern Afghanistan have left at least 11 civilians and security forces dead. That’s the case even as Afghan negotiators are in Qatar to resume talks with the Taliban aimed at finding an end to decades of relentless conflict. In southern Uruzgan province, a suicide car bomber detonated a vehicle full of explosives early Thursday near a military base, killing six security forces. In southern Helmand province, at least five civilians were killed and five others wounded in a suspected airstrike late Wednesday on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital.