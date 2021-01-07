South Africa buys 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa says it will import 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate the country’s health workers. This is South Africa’s first announcement of the purchase of a COVID-19 vaccine as cases there soar. The country announced its highest daily number of new cases overnight. The health minister says the first 1 million doses will be delivered later this month from the Serum Institute of India, followed by 500,000 doses in February. South Africa with 60 million people has reported by far the most cases of the coronavirus in Africa, with more than 1.1 million confirmed infections.