Stunned EU leaders yearn for Biden presidency — ASAP

BRUSSELS (AP) — For European Union nations, Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration as the next U.S. president cannot come fast enough. Following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, most national governments have shed any inhibition at aiming withering criticism at a sitting U.S. president. Several already embrace his rival as a beacon of hope to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties that have crumbled over the past four years. Two relatively simple moves from Washington would please the EU no end: rejoining the Paris climate accord that commits participating nations to curb the worst of pollution and warming excesses, and the World Health Organization.