Teacher trained 56 guide dogs, passed legacy to students

Marybeth Hearn was 10 when she asked her parents if she could train her first guide dog: a black Labrador puppy named Letta. In the more than five decades since, she has trained dozens of dogs to assist blind and visually impaired people. But her legacy doesn’t end there. Hearn, who recently retired after teaching agriculture for 33 years at Lemoore High School in California, has inspired several family members and dozens of students to train puppies of their own through a partnership with the California-based NGO Guide Dogs for the Blind.