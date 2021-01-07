The dry start to 2021 continues

The dry and quiet weather to start 2021 will continue through at least the next 7-10 days. The current jet stream pattern is keeping the active storm track to the west and south of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Cloudy and foggy conditions will continue through the next several days because of our stagnant weather pattern.

We've now gone nine consecutive days without measurable precipitation at the Rochester International Airport. The last time Rochester had measurable snowfall was back on December 29th. We're potentially looking at another seven days before we see our next weather-maker.

A "Dense Fog Advisory" will be in effect overnight Thursday through Friday morning for areas west of I-35. Widespread fog is likely overnight in SE MN and NE IA. Visibility will be impacted Friday morning.

Temperatures will stay in the middle and upper 20s through the weekend. Mild conditions are expected to continue next week with highs in the 30s Monday through Thursday.

Nick