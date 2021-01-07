Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Audubon 45, Ar-We-Va, Westside 44
Calamus-Wheatland 81, Alburnett 69
Creston 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 9
Van Meter 65, Earlham 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 62, Perry 35
Audubon 53, Ar-We-Va, Westside 30
Belle Plaine 68, North Tama, Traer 34
Dike-New Hartford 64, West Fork, Sheffield 31
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43, Mount Vernon 26
Murray 54, East Union, Afton 45
Nashua-Plainfield 43, Central Springs 27
Nevada 45, Grundy Center 39
Rock Valley 47, Lennox, S.D. 42
Schuyler County, Mo. 57, Moulton-Udell 11
Shenandoah 51, Fremont Mills, Tabor 46
Treynor 48, Logan-Magnolia 41
Underwood 64, IKM-Manning 35
West Burlington 60, WACO, Wayland 26
