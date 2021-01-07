Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

8:46 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Audubon 45, Ar-We-Va, Westside 44

Calamus-Wheatland 81, Alburnett 69

Creston 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 9

Van Meter 65, Earlham 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 62, Perry 35

Audubon 53, Ar-We-Va, Westside 30

Belle Plaine 68, North Tama, Traer 34

Dike-New Hartford 64, West Fork, Sheffield 31

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43, Mount Vernon 26

Murray 54, East Union, Afton 45

Nashua-Plainfield 43, Central Springs 27

Nevada 45, Grundy Center 39

Rock Valley 47, Lennox, S.D. 42

Schuyler County, Mo. 57, Moulton-Udell 11

Shenandoah 51, Fremont Mills, Tabor 46

Treynor 48, Logan-Magnolia 41

Underwood 64, IKM-Manning 35

West Burlington 60, WACO, Wayland 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

